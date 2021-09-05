Italy player ratings: Jorginho comes up short

Jorginho missed a penalty as Italy were held to an underwhelming scoreless draw away to Switzerland in their World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening.

The Azzurri did have cause for celebration though, setting a new world record by going 36 games unbeaten under Roberto Mancini.



Donnarumma 6.5; Di Lorenzo 6, Bonucci 6.5, Chiellini 6.5, Emerson 6; Barella 6 (90′ Pessina n/r), Jorginho 5, Locatelli 5.5 (77′ Verratti n/r); Berardi 5 (59′ Chiesa 6), Immobile 5 (59′ Zaniolo 5.5), Insigne (90′ Raspadori n/r).

Player of the Match – Giorgio Chiellini

Just like at Euro 2020, Chiellini and Bonucci performed well as a pair for Roberto Mancini. Given Juventus’ early-season struggles, Massimiliano Allegri will likely be desperate to get the duo on the pitch together for the Bianconeri.