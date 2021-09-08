Italy player ratings: Kean and Raspadori shine

Both Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean stole the headlines on Wednesday evening as Italy made light work of Lithuania at the Mapei Stadium, winning 5-0 and dominating from start to finish with Kean netting twice.

The Azzurri were in dominant form, inflicting a ninth defeat of 2021 on their opponents, who have conceded a whopping 27 goals across those games. Meanwhile, Roberto Mancini’s men have added to their record-breaking unbeaten run which now stands at 37 games.

Italy player ratings vs Lithuania



Donnarumma 6 (46′ Sirigu 6); Di Lorenzo 7, Acerbi 6, Bastoni 6 (46′ Calabria 6.5); Pessina 6.5, Jorginho 6.5 (61′ Castrovilli 6), Cristante 6.5, Bernardeschi 7 (62′ Scamacca 6); Raspadori 7.5, Kean 7.5 (73′ Berardi 6)

Player of the Match – Moise Kean

He’s back in Italy and he’s back amongst the goals. The Juventus frontman was unstoppable on Wednesday night, and he has presented Mancini with a real decision to make in attack as Ciro Immobile’s Azzurri struggles continue.