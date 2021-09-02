Italy Player Ratings: Chiesa shines for Azzurri

Date: 2nd September 2021 at 10:50pm
Italy were held to a 1-1 draw against in Qualifying on Thursday, despite a wonderful strike at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

The forward carried the ball from wide right and forced his way through the defence, before taking advantage of a deflection to rifle into the bottom corner.

striker drew the visitors level before the break and Italy were unable to find a winner, but the draw was enough to see the Azzurri match Spain’s 35-match world record unbeaten streak.

Italy Player Ratings:

Donnarumma 6; Florenzi 5 (63′ Toloi 5.5), Bonucci 6.5, Acerbi 5.5, Emerson 6 (’90 Pellegrini N/A); Barella 6.5 (63′ Cristante 6), Jorginho 6.5, Verratti 6.5; Chiesa 7.5, Immobile 5.5 (’75 Raspadori 6), Insigne 6 (’74 Berardi 6)

Player of the Match:

Back on familiar turf, the former attacker made an immediate impact with a fine solo effort, whilst he was Italy’s biggest threat. Chiesa’s willingness to take on his man and attack the space out wide offered the Azzurri an outlet throughout, whilst he brought his teammates into the fold with intelligent play.

 

