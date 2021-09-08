Italy thump Lithuania and continue world record run

Italy made light work of Lithuania at the Mapei Stadium, winning 5-0 and dominating from start to finish with Moise Kean stealing the show with a brace.

The Azzurri were in dominant form, inflicting a ninth defeat of 2021 on their opponents, who have conceded a whopping 27 goals across those game. Meanwhile Roberto Mancini’s men have added to their record breaking unbeaten run which now stands at 37 games.

Jorginho captained the Azzurri for the first time in his career, as Moise Kean got his third goal for the Azzurri just 11 minutes in, punishing a mistake at the back.

It was 2-0 just 14 minutes in when Edgaras Utkus deflected Giacomo Raspadori shot into his own net, then 10 minutes later Raspadori celebrated his first goal in an Azzurri shirt.

Kean had perviously scored two in his first three Italy appearances, and got his second of the game just before the half hour a the Azzurri went in at the break with a four goal lead.

It was five not long after the restart when Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s cross from the right drifted into the back of the net and he also got his first Azzurri goal.

Italy coach Roberto Mancini was visibly happy as were the crowd gave Kean a standing ovation when he was taken off for local boy Domenico Berardi late in the game.

As a result of the win, Italy remain top of Group C on 14 points, with Switzerland second on eight points, though the Swiss have two games in hand on the Azzurri.