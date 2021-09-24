‘Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d’Or’

‘Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d’Or’
Vito Doria Date: 24th September 2021 at 1:39pm
Written by:

Lyon and defender has said that deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

The 27-year-old also believes that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is a contender but he is more confident that the midfielder will earn the award.

Emerson was in the squad with Jorginho when they won the and he played alongside his fellow Italo-Brazilian when won the 2020 European Championship.

“Donnarumma did great things at AC Milan,” Emerson told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Like me, Jorginho won everything, but he has played at a high level for a couple of seasons. He deserves it.”

The former Roma and defender also explained why he decided to represent instead of his nation of birth Brazil.

“It is normal that initially, my dream was to play for Brazil, where I was born and raised,” he said.

“In Rome, however, I felt at home, thanks to the team, the fans, the city. welcomed me and my family with open arms. I took some time, but in the end I felt Italian. It was the right choice.

 

Related articles