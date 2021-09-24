‘Jorginho deserves to win the Ballon d’Or’

Lyon and Italy defender Emerson Palmieri has said that Jorginho deserves to win the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

The 27-year-old also believes that Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is a contender but he is more confident that the Chelsea midfielder will earn the award.

Emerson was in the Chelsea squad with Jorginho when they won the Champions League and he played alongside his fellow Italo-Brazilian when Italy won the 2020 European Championship.

“Donnarumma did great things at AC Milan,” Emerson told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Like me, Jorginho won everything, but he has played at a high level for a couple of seasons. He deserves it.”

The former Roma and Chelsea defender also explained why he decided to represent Italy instead of his nation of birth Brazil.

“It is normal that initially, my dream was to play for Brazil, where I was born and raised,” he said.

“In Rome, however, I felt at home, thanks to the team, the fans, the city. Italy welcomed me and my family with open arms. I took some time, but in the end I felt Italian. It was the right choice.