How to watch Juventus v AC Milan in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Juventus seek their first win of the Serie A season when they welcome rivals AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

The Bianconeri have endured a disastrous start to the campaign after throwing away a lead to draw 2-2 against Udinese on the opening day, before falling to defeats against Empoli and Napoli.

Milan, on the other hand, are amongst the early pacesetters and have notched up maximum points, although they suffered defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek.

When does Juventus v Milan start?

Milan travel west to Turin for the evening slot on Sunday, with kick off set for 20:45 CEST (local time).

GMT: 19:45

Eastern Time: 14:45

Pacific Time: 11:45

AEST: 03:45 (Monday)

This fixture finished in a comprehensive 3-0 victory for the Rossoneri last season, with Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic, and Fikayo Tomori getting the goals in May.

Where can I watch Juventus v Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Juventus v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Juventus v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Sampdoria v Inter in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Milan match on Monday morning on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.