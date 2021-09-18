Serie A LIVE – Juventus v AC Milan: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Winless Juventus look to kick-start their season when they welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday evening.

Massimiliano Allegri has endured an underwhelming start in the league since his return, with just a single point from the Bianconeri’s first three games, and needs a positive result against his former club.

Milan, meanwhile, have taken maximum points so far and are looking to make a statement about their Scudetto credentials against their bitter rivals.

Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Milan – Probable line-ups

Alvaro Morata is expected to lead the line for Juventus after netting against Napoli, and could be joined by Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado. Milan are likely to welcome back Olivier Giroud up front after the summer arrival from Chelsea recovers from COVID-19.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Cuadrado, Dybala, Morata.

Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud.

Where can I watch Juventus v Milan in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Milan in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Juventus v Milan fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Juventus v Milan in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Juventus v Milan clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Milan in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Milan match on Monday morning on beIN Sports, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.