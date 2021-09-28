How to watch Juventus v Chelsea in the Champions League: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Juventus’ Serie A season hasn’t been smooth sailing so far but they’ll want to build on their positive start in the Champions League as they host European champions, Chelsea, at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus face Chelsea in arguably their biggest game of the season so far and know how important three points could prove to be in their Champions League group, with both sides having gotten off to winning starts in Europe this season.

When does Juventus v Chelsea start?

Juventus’ Champions League game against Chelsea kicks off on Wednesday, September 29, at 21:00 CEST (local time) in Turin.

GMT: 20:00

Eastern Time: 15:00

Pacific Time: 12:00

Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel will have a lot to prove on the night, desperate to bounce back from their first defeat of the season at home to Manchester City in the Premier League over the weekend.

Where can I watch Juventus v Chelsea in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDN will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Chelsea in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture of Juventus v Chelsea on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Juventus v Chelsea in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Juventus v Chelsea on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Chelsea in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Chelsea Champions League clash of on Stan Sport.