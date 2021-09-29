Champions League LIVE – Juventus v Chelsea: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Juventus take on European champions Chelsea in their Champions League group at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday evening, with both sides having won their opening games in the competition.

Massimiliano Allegri’s Bianconeri have had their struggles in Serie A so far this season, but they got up and running in Europe with an impressive win over Malmo.

Chelsea, meanwhile, secured a 1-0 win at home against Zenit Saint Petersburg to get their attempted defence of the Champions League underway.

Champions League LIVE – Juventus v Chelsea – Probable line-ups

Juventus will have to do without Paulo Dybala as they host Chelsea in the Champions League after the Argentine limped off in their weekend win over Sampdoria, having scored and played well. Former Blues forward Alvaro Morata is also missing.

Juventus: Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Sandro; Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Kulusevski, Kean, Chiesa.

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz, Lukaku, Werner

Romelu Lukaku is back on Italian soil with Chelsea, though he has always had his struggles against Juventus and, in particular, Giorgio Chiellini.

Juventus v Chelsea: Match Stats

This will be the fifth meeting between Juventus and Chelsea in the Champions League, with both teams recording one win each in the previous four (D2). Juventus won their most recent meeting in the competition – a 3-0 victory at home in the group stage in 2012/13.

Juventus have won 11 of their last 12 Champions League group stage matches, losing the other 0-2 against Barcelona in October 2020. They have kept seven clean sheets and their last three have all ended 3-0, against Dynamo Kiev, Barcelona and Malmo.

Since the start of last season, Chelsea have only conceded four goals in 14 Champions League matches (W10 D3 L1), keeping 10 clean sheets and never conceding more than once in a game. All 10 clean sheets have been kept by Edouard Mendy in 13 appearances, the second quickest a goalkeeper has ever reached 10 clean sheets, behind only Keylor Navas (11 games).

Chelsea have lost each of their last four away games against Italian opposition in the Champions League, with each defeat coming against a different side – Inter Milan in 2009/10, Napoli in 2011/12, Juventus in 2012/13 and AS Roma in 2017/18.

Romelu Lukaku scored on his Champions League debut for Chelsea, having also done so for Manchester United, becoming only the second player to score in his first appearance in the competition for two English clubs after Mario Balotelli for Manchester City and Liverpool. The only two players to score in their first two Champions League games for Chelsea are Didier Drogba and Michy Batshuayi.

Where can I watch Juventus v Chelsea in the Champions League?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to the Champions League and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport.com or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and TUDN will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, Stan Sport is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Chelsea in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Champions League fixture of Juventus v Chelsea on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra.

How to follow Juventus v Chelsea in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Champions League game of Juventus v Chelsea on BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast the Champions League in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Chelsea in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Chelsea Champions League clash of on Stan Sport.