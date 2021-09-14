Juventus cruise past Malmo in Champions League opener

Juventus started their Champions League campaign with an impressive 3-0 win over Malmo in Sweden on Tuesday night. All three goals came in the first half thanks to Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala, and Alvaro Morata.

Juventus struggled to get hold of the ball in the opening 20 minutes but suddenly they took the lead. Juan Cuadrado whipped in a cross from the right which was headed in at the back post by Alex Sandro.

Juve were awarded a penalty at the end of the first half when Alvaro Morata was hauled down in the box after going through on goal. Paulo Dybala stepped up and doubled the Bianconeri’s lead. A minute later, the result was put beyond doubt. A pass from Adrien Rabiot found its way to Morata and he managed to lift the ball over the keeper to make it 3-0.

Juventus continued to impress in the second half and had a goal from Moise Kean ruled out for offside. They now sit top of Group H with a superior goal difference over Chelsea.