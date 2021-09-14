Juventus player ratings: Alex Sandro stars in big win

Juventus got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with an impressive 3-0 win away at Malmo.

The first 20 minutes were tough for Juventus as the home crowd roared their team on, but an Alex Sandro header calmed the nerves. A Paulo Dybala penalty just before half time doubled Juve’s lead, and then Alvaro Morata immediately added a third for the Bianconeri before the break to kill the game.



Szczesny 6.5; Danilo 6, De Ligt 6 (86′ Rugani N/A), Bonucci 6.5, Alex Sandro 8; Cuadrado 7 (82′ Kulusevski N/A), Locatelli 6, Bentancur 6.5 (68′ McKennie 5.5), Rabiot 6; Dybala 7.5 (82′ Ramsey N/A), Morata 7 (68′ Kean 6.5)

Player of the Match – Alex Sandro

The most dangerous player for Juventus in the first half was Alex Sandro. He scored the key goal to put Juve on their way and regularly picked up excellent positions in Malmo’s final third. He should have scored a second goal after breaking into the box but he fired wide. The Brazilian showed that his age is still not having any major effects on his game.