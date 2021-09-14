Juventus player ratings: Alex Sandro stars in big win

Juventus player ratings: Alex Sandro stars in big win
Date: 14th September 2021 at 11:02pm
Written by:

got their Champions League campaign off to the perfect start with an impressive 3-0 win away at Malmo.

The first 20 minutes were tough for as the home crowd roared their team on, but an Alex header calmed the nerves. A penalty just before half time doubled Juve’s lead, and then immediately added a third for the Bianconeri before the break to kill the game.


Szczesny 6.5; 6, De Ligt 6 (86′ Rugani N/A), Bonucci 6.5, Alex 8; Cuadrado 7 (82′ Kulusevski N/A), Locatelli 6, Bentancur 6.5 (68′ McKennie 5.5), Rabiot 6; Dybala 7.5 (82′ Ramsey N/A), Morata 7 (68′ Kean 6.5)

Player of the Match – Alex

The most dangerous player for in the first half was Alex Sandro. He scored the key goal to put Juve on their way and regularly picked up excellent positions in Malmo’s final third. He should have scored a second goal after breaking into the box but he fired wide. The Brazilian showed that his age is still not having any major effects on his game.

 

Related articles