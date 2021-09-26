Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Sampdoria: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Massimiliano Allegri and Juventus got their season started midweek against Spezia with their first win of the Serie A season, but it looks like the Bianconeri boss will change things up when Sampdoria visit the Allianz Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Mattia Perin and Leonardo Bonucci are confirmed starters for Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini is back but Matthijs de Ligt should get the nod in defence. Allegri will have to do without Arthur, Adrien Rabiot and Kaio Jorge, none of whom were called into the squad.

Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Sampdoria – Probable line-ups

Juventus got their first Serie A win of the season against Spezia in midweek, but Allegri looks like he will change things up in attach with Paulo Dybala being joined by Alvaro Morata. Federico Chiesa is likely to be rested, resulting in Juan Cuadrado being given a more advanced role.

Juventus: Perin; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Locatelli, Bentancur, Bernardeschi; Dybala, Morata

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Yoshida, Colley, Augello; Candreva, Thorsby, Ekdal, Damsgaard; Caputo, Quagliarella

Juventus v Sampdoria – Match stats

This is the 127 th Serie A match between Juventus and Sampdoria: 63 Juventus wins, 26 Sampdoria victories and 37 draws between the two teams in the top-flight.

Juventus have won the last four Serie A matches against Sampdoria, scoring at least two goals in each game and conceding only one.

Juventus have kept three clean sheets in their last three Serie A games against Sampdoria; only once have Juventus kept four consecutive shutouts against the Ligurian side in the top-flight, between January 1976 and May 1977.

Sampdoria have lost their last six Serie A away games against Juventus, by an aggregate score of 19-2. Only once have they lost seven on the bounce away from home against Juventus: in the first eight games played in Piemonte against Juventus in the top-flight – between 1949 and 1953.

Juventus have gained a point from their last two home games in Serie A – they last went three home games without a victory at the start of the 2015/16 season, again under Massimiliano Allegri.

Juventus have conceded a goal in each of their last 19 league games, only in 1955 have they had a longer run without a clean sheet in Serie A (21).

Sampdoria have kept a clean sheet in each of their last three away league games: they have not recorded four consecutive away clean sheets in the competition since November 2004.

This will be Massimiliano Allegri's 400 th game in charge in Serie A; the Juventus coach has achieved 243 wins in the competition, at least 59 more than any other coach since his debut in the competition in 2008/09.

Paulo Dybala has scored seven goals against Sampdoria only netting more against Udinese in Serie A (nine); the Juventus striker, however, has only scored one goal in his last five meetings against Sampdoria – his first goal in the top-flight was scored against the Ligurian team, in November 2012 with Palermo.

Paulo Dybala has scored seven goals against Sampdoria only netting more against Udinese in Serie A (nine); the Juventus striker, however, has only scored one goal in his last five meetings against Sampdoria – his first goal in the top-flight was scored against the Ligurian team, in November 2012 with Palermo. Sampdoria striker Fabio Quagliarella played 84 games for Juventus in Serie A, scoring 23 goals; against the Bianconeri he scored four goals in 21 matches in the top-flight and only one in 10 matches with the Blucerchiati.

Where can I watch Juventus v Sampdoria in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Juventus v Sampdoria in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Juventus v Sampdoria fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Juventus v Sampdoria in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Juventus v Sampdoria clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Juventus v Sampdoria in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Juventus v Sampdoria match on Sunday evening on beIN 1, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.