Juventus to choose between Morata and Vlahovic

Juventus are already looking ahead to the summer transfer window of 2022 where they will have a decision to make in regard to their strike force.

The two main options currently being weighed up by the Serie A club are to pay the €35 million clause to Atletico Madrid to make Alvaro Morata’s loan move permanent, or enter the bidding war for Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Morata enjoyed his best years at Juventus under the stewardship of Massimiliano Allegri, so many at the club are hoping he will make the decision easy by having a successful season. With Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club for Manchester United, Morata will have added responsibility.

As has been reported by La Nazione, the alternative is to focus all efforts on a pursuit for Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, who scored 21 goals in Serie A last season.

Depending on the 21-year-old’s form this season, he could cost between €70-100 million and many other clubs will also be in the race to sign him.