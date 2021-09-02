Kessie wants to be AC Milan’s top earner, contract talks continue

Franck Kessie and AC Milan are still struggling to find an agreement on a new contract for the Ivorian midfielder as it emerges he wants to be the highest player in the squad.

Kessie was one of Milan’s best performers in Serie A last season as the side made a credible title challenge for the first time in years. He only has one year left to run on his existing deal though, and the club are struggling to find an agreement with the player.

The midfielder feels he is deserving of the highest wage at the club, according to Tuttosport. In a recent meeting in Bologna, it became clear that Kessie wants to receive €6.5/7 million a year as well as bonuses.

This is much higher than the structure Milan executives had in mind, which is €5.5 million-plus bonuses, rising to €6.5 million later on in the five-year deal.

Both the club and the player are very aware that come January, Kessie will be able to negotiate a free transfer to other teams.