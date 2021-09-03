Lazio failed in Kostic pursuit by misspelling Eintracht Frankfurt’s email address

Vito Doria Date: 3rd September 2021 at 5:00pm
Lazio were not able to sign Serbian winger due to reportedly giving the Serie A side the wrong email address.

The 28-year-old was expected to be a major reinforcement for the Biancocelesti under new coach Maurizio Sarri but the Italian club were not able to complete the transfer.

According to Spox, Lazio had misspelt the email address and forget to add the letter K in Frankfurt, whereas reports in are suggesting that the club from were given the wrong address on purpose.

were not willing to sell the Serbian international, who is contacted to the club until June 2023, and they apparently applied this tactic to prevent his sale.

Kostic has been with the German club since the summer of 2019, scoring 26 and supplying 48 assists in 129 competitive matches.

Meanwhile, Lazio were still able to sign the likes of from and from Roma, and Sarri has been using them on the wings of his front three attack.

 

