Lazio player ratings: Pedro pick of poor bunch

Lazio fell to a 2-0 defeat to AC Milan in Serie A on Sunday evening, with the Biancoceleste’s winning start to the season coming to a halt.

Goals from Rafael Leao and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were enough to hand Milan a comfortable win at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, as Lazio were easily beaten.

Player ratings:

Reina 5.5; Marusic 5.5 (64′ Lazzari 5.5), Felipe 5.5, Acerbi 5.5, Hysaj 5.5; Milinkovic Savic 5.5 (74 Basic 5.5), Lucas 5.5, Luis Alberto 5.5; Pedro 6.5, Immobile 5 (84′ Muriqi n/a), Anderson 5 (64′ Zaccagni 5.5)

Player of the match: Pedro

The new arrival from cross-city rivals Roma was a rare bright spark in a hugely underwhelming team performance. He showed good movement and attempted to drag Lazio into the match, before fading in the second half.