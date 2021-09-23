Lazio rescue late point at Torino

Lazio needed a stoppage-time penalty from Ciro Immobile to leave Torino’s Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino with a point in Serie A on Thursday evening in what were far-from-ideal preparations for the weekend’s Derby della Capitale against Roma.

For the second straight outing, Marko Pjaca scored a late opener for Toro and looked to have bagged a second consecutive winner, only for Toro to let their lead slip just as they approached the finish line.

Awarded a late spot-kick, Immobile stepped up and converted to ensure the Biancocelesti headed back to the capital with a point.