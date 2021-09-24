How to watch Lazio v Roma in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Roma are looking to open up a seven-point gap over city rivals Lazio when they face off in the Derby della Capitale in Serie A at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The Giallorossi have enjoyed an almost perfect start under coach Jose Mourinho, with seven wins and just a single defeat from their opening eight games in all competitions, including a tight 1-0 victory against Udinese on Thursday.

Hosts Lazio, meanwhile, have had less consistency under Maurizio Sarri and needed a stoppage time penalty to salvage a 1-1 draw against Torino in midweek.

When does Lazio v Roma start?

Italy’s capital city is set to grind to a halt on Sunday evening, with kick off set for 18:00 CEST (local time).

GMT: 17:00

Eastern Time: 13:00

Pacific Time: 11:00

AEST: 01:00 (Monday)

Where can I watch Lazio v Roma in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Lazio v Roma fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Fiorentina v Inter clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Lazio v Roma match on Wednesday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.