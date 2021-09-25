Serie A LIVE – Lazio v Roma: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Lazio host city rivals Roma in Serie A on Sunday, as the capital clubs meet at the Stadio Olimpico for the first Derby della Capitale of the season.

Roma have enjoyed an excellent start under coach Jose Mourinho after recording seven wins from their first eight games in all competitions, and the former Inter and Chelsea coach would relish securing the bragging rights in the city.

Maurizio Sarri has not had as much consistency since taking the helm at Lazio though, but the Aquile have only lost one of their last five meetings against Roma.

Serie A LIVE – Lazio v Roma – Probable line-ups

Lorenzo Pellegrini serves a suspension after the Roma captain was sent off late on against Udinese, so Stephan El Shaarawy is expected to deputise. Lazio are likely to turn to Pedro, who faces Roma for the first time since his controversial switch across the city in the summer.

Lazio: Reina; Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Acerbi, Hysaj; Milinkovic-Savic, Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro.

Roma: Rui Patricio; Karsdorp, Mancini, Ibanez, Calafiori; Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Mkhitaryan, El Shaarawy; Abraham.

Where can I watch Lazio v Roma in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Lazio v Roma fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Lazio v Roma clash on BT Sport 2, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Lazio v Roma in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Lazio v Roma match on Monday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.