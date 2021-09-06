‘Sarri is among the 10 best coaches in the world’

Vito Doria Date: 6th September 2021 at 12:15pm
has praised new coach Maurizio Sarri, claiming that he is in the Top 10 for the best coaches in the world.

The 27-year-old international struggled in his first season with the Aquile under previous tactician but he has approved of the philosophy implemented by his successor.

“I work with a coach which is among 10 of the best in the world,” Muriqi said in his press conference.

“He does not like to play with long balls, with him it is forbidden to play with launching passes.”

Muriqi signed from Turkish giants in September 2020 for €18.5 million but he only scored one goal in 27 matches throughout the 2020/21 season.

His scoring rate for his country is more impressive, having scored 15 goals in 30 matches for since 2016, and he added to that tally on Thursday evening with the solitary goal in their victory against Georgia in their Group B qualifier.

 

