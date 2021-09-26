Lazio triumph in thrilling Rome derby

Lazio won the first Derby della Capitale of the Serie A season by beating Roma 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpico, having raced into an early lead only to be kept within touching distance as the Giallorossi refused to accept defeat.

It took Lazio only 10 minutes to score after Felipe Anderson’s excellent floated cross was met by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Their second came shortly after as Pedro slotted in from 18 yards to finish a swift counterattack.

Roma grew into the game and Ibanez headed in from a corner just before half time, but it was Lazio who struck first after the restart.

Ciro Immobile broke away and calmly laid the ball to Anderson who slotted into the far corner. Roma were then given a dubious penalty for a foul on Nicolo Zaniolo which was slotted away by Jordan Veretout.

Roma pushed for an equaliser but the Giallorossi were unable to salvage anything from the game.