Lazio triumph in thrilling Rome derby

Lazio triumph in thrilling Rome derby
Date: 26th September 2021 at 8:04pm
Written by:

won the first of the Serie A season by beating Roma 3-2 at the Stadio Olimpico, having raced into an early lead only to be kept within touching distance as the refused to accept defeat.

It took only 10 minutes to score after Felipe Anderson’s excellent floated cross was met by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Their second came shortly after as slotted in from 18 yards to finish a swift counterattack.

Roma grew into the game and Ibanez headed in from a corner just before half time, but it was who struck first after the restart.

broke away and calmly laid the ball to Anderson who slotted into the far corner. Roma were then given a dubious penalty for a foul on which was slotted away by Jordan Veretout.

Roma pushed for an equaliser but the were unable to salvage anything from the game.

 

Related articles