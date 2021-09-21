SERIE A LIVE – Fiorentina v Inter: Final score, highlights and latest updates

Welcome to the Forza Italian Football live blog, as champions Inter take on Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in Serie A this evening.

The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in the league so far this season and come into the match off the back of a 6-1 annihilation of Bologna, as Simone Inzaghi’s side hit top form.

Fiorentina put an opening day defeat to Roma behind them to secure three consecutive wins and are hoping to leapfrog the visitors with a victory.

Serie A LIVE – Fiorentina v Inter: Final Score

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano to DAZN: “In the fifth round of the season I think we have to look at the glass half full, for 70 minutes we matched the Italian champions.

“We had many chances to double the advantage, but when you don’t take them then Inter have too much physicality and solidity. We had to expect their fightback but the scoreline is too heavy. We left the field to applause, this means a lot.”

Inter striker Edin Dzeko to DAZN: “For me, all goals are important. For sure, when they come like today it’s even better for the team, but for me every goal is the same.

“Today’s victory is a victory for a great team. In the first half we suffered a lot and thankfully we were only 1-0 down, but also respect to Fiorentina who had a great first half. Then in the second half they dropped, we were more concrete and we scored those two goals.”

1500 – Against Fiorentina, Inter have collected their 1500th Serie A win (including table wins). The Nerazzurri cross this milestone after 91 years, 11 months and 15 days from the first (October 1929 against Livorno). Historical. #FiorentinaInter — OptaPaolo ? (@OptaPaolo) September 21, 2021

Full-time – Fiorentina 1-3 Inter

Fiorentina looked in control at half-time but Inter stepped up a gear after the break and showed their Scudetto credentials. A harsh result on the hosts but the Nerazzurri continued their prolific form in front of goal.

Minute 90 – Into stoppage time

We’re closing in on the full-time whistle and Inter have the points in the bag. Inzaghi’s men are going top.

Minute 85 – GOAL INTER

The red card has killed off any hopes of a Fiorentina fightback and Inter punish them further. Gagliardini meets a through ball and pushes it across with the outside of his boot for Perisic to apply an easy finish. Fiorentina 1-3 Inter.

Minute 78 – Red card

Gonzalez is dismissed and Italiano will be furious. The forward shows his frustration after Bastoni pulls his shirt and kicks the ball away, before sarcastically applauding in the referee’s face and earning a second booking. Fiorentina must chase the game with a man less.

Minute 71 – Inter in control

Inter have taken the sting out of this one, without offering too much of a threat going forward. Martinez squanders a good chance inside the six-yard box, whilst Fiorentina are now being limited to shots from outside the area.

Minute 62 – Fiorentina fightback

Some really silky skill from Bonaventura allows him to dance through the midfield and play it wide to Duncan, who is caught by Darmian as he backheels the ball into a dangerous area. A wicked cross is deflected just over, whilst the Inter goalscorer goes in the book.

Minute 55 – GOAL INTER

The Nerazzurri have turned it around! A pinpoint Calhanoglu corner is met by the towering Dzeko to power a header into the back of the net. Fiorentina will be disappointed with the slack defending however. Fiorentina 1-2 Inter.

Minute 52 – GOAL INTER

Out of nowhere the Nerazzurri are level, as a loose ball allows Barella to break and flick it on for Darmian to rifle into the bottom corner. A lengthy VAR check confirms that the goal stands, despite shouts for offside, and Inter are back in this. Fiorentina 1-1 Inter.

Minute 49 – Bright Fiorentina start

Inter are all over the place here and have given the ball away twice in their own half, but neither Duncan nor Vlahovic can take advantage as they fire over.

Second half begins

Fiorentina get the second half started and we’re back underway at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Half-time – Fiorentina 1-0 Inter

The champions have been second best here and deservedly head down the tunnel behind. Fiorentina are good value for their lead but will they regret some of those missed chances?

1+1 – Prior to Nicolás González (one goal and one assist at Franchi stadium in two league games), the last player able to take part in at least one goal in each of his first two home Serie A matches with Fiorentina was Alberto Aquilani in 2012. Speedy.#FiorentinaInter #SerieA — OptaPaolo ? (@OptaPaolo) September 21, 2021

Minute 43 – Fiorentina in again

The hosts are seeing the best of the chances and goalscorer Sottil has the opportunity to double his tally as he races in to meet a through ball, but his low shot is straight at Handanovic.

Minute 38 – Disallowed Inter goal

Inter have the ball in the net courtesy of a cruel own goal, as Perisic’s low cross into the box is swept in by the sliding Milenkovic, but his blushes are spared by the offside flag.

Minute 30 – Calhanoglu comes close

Quick feet from Martinez draws a foul on the edge of the box and it’s the perfect range for Calhanoglu. The Turkey international forces a good save from Dragowski with a well-struck effort, and it’s a rare chance for Inter.

Minute 23 – GOAL FIORENTINA

The Viola break the deadlock, and it has been coming! Gonzalez beats Skriniar in the air out wide and races onto the loose ball before cutting into the box, and slack defending allows him to lay it on a plate for Sottil to tap in at the back post. Fiorentina 1-0 Inter.

Minute 18 – Dangerous Fiorentina freekick

Skriniar dispossesses Gonzalez on the edge of the box and is furious when a freekick is given, whilst his mood is made worse by a yellow card. Bonaventura’s freekick from a tight angle is cleared by Calhanoglu before a purple shirt can apply a finish though.

Minute 10 – Handanovic rescues Inter again

Vlahovic is causing all sorts of problems and after receiving the ball in the box, he gets it out of his feet and fires towards the roof of the net. Handanovic is equal to it though and produces a fine stop to palm it over the bar from close range.

Minute 8 – First Inter chance

A poor goalkick is intercepted by Perisic and moved onto Dzeko, before the Bosnian finds Barella via Brozovic. The Italy international’s stinging effort takes a deflection and goes behind, but nothing comes of the resulting corner.

Minute 2 – Big early save

Fiorentina have the first chance of the match as Vlahovic slips Gonzalez in but Handanovic gets down quickly to block the Argentine, before Biraghi’s follow up effort whistles past the post.

Kick-off!

Hakan Calhanoglu kicks us off and Inter are in possession early on. Can the Nerazzurri overtake Napoli and move into top spot?

The players line-up for the pre-match anthem and we’re almost ready here.

Inter made light work of Bologna at the weekend and Simone Inzaghi will hoping they can continue their scintillating form in front of goal.

The two teams are out warming up on a warm evening in Florence, with the hosts able to join Napoli at the top of the Serie A table with victory, whilst Inter can go clear of Luciano Spalletti’s men.

Serie A LIVE – Fiorentina v Inter – Official Line-ups

Fiorentina: Dragowski; Benassi, Milenkovic, Nastasic, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Torreira, Duncan; Sottil, Vlahovic, Gonzalez.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro Martinez, Dzeko.

Matteo Darmian returns for Inter, whilst the Nerazzurri continue to partner Lautaro Martinez and Edin Dzeko in attack. Fiorentina turn to in-demand Dusan Vlahovic up front for the visit of the champions.

? | STADIUM Stadio Franchi turf looking plush ? Ready and waiting for #FiorentinaInter!#ForzaInterpic.twitter.com/cUbpcwqmCs — Inter ??? (@Inter_en) September 21, 2021

