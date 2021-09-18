SERIE A LIVE – Inter v Bologna: Final score, highlights and reactions

Hello and welcome to Forza Italian Football‘s live blog of Saturday evening’s Serie A meeting between Inter and Bologna at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Simone Inzaghi’s Nerazzurri will be looking to move on from their Champions League disappointment as they host the Rossoblu, with the visitors sure to make the champions’ lives complicated.

Inter v Bologna

FULL TIME – Inter 6-1 Bologna

Well, that is exactly what Inter needed after their Champions League loss in midweek. What a result that is. Dzeko got himself on the scoresheet twice, with Lautaro, Vecino, Skriniar and Barella all also scoring. The only non-positive will be Correa’s first-half injury.

Minute 86 – BOLOGNA SCORE! 6-1

Musa Barrow makes an impact, assisting Arthur Theate’s first-ever Serie A goal. Great to get it at the San Siro, but in these circumstances…

Minute 68 – GOAL INTER! 6-0

This is getting beyond ugly for Bologna. It’s six-nil. Dzeko’s got his second in five minutes.

Minute 63 – GOAL INTER! 5-0

They’ve got another. It’s five. Dzeko this time, Marcelo Brozovic with the assist.

Minute 54 – GOAL INTER! 4-0

Inter have another and Dimarco is involved again – what a week he’s had! Matias Vecino gets the goal.

Minute 50 – Crossbar!

Almost four for Inter. Dumfries again finds Lautaro who sends a powerful effort off the woodwork.

Second half!

We’re back underway at the Meazza. Inter have a comfortable lead to hold on to, and they’ll be keen to keep a clean sheet from here.

HALF TIME – Inter 3-0 Bologna

The Rossoblu have had a lot of the ball and came close to levelling early on, but this might just be out of sight for them now.

Minute 34 – GOAL INTER! 3-0

Nicolo Barella makes it three. It’s not even half time and this game looks over. Simone Inzaghi might start turning his attention towards the midweek round of fixtures at the break.

Minute 30 – GOAL INTER! 2-0

Inter’s lead has doubled! Milan Skriniar is the man to find the net this time. A Fedrico Dimarco corner found the big centre-back after having lost his man to give Inter breathing room.

Minute 29 – Correa off

Joaquin Correa has been forced to go off injured. Edin Dzeko has come on in his place.

Minute 19 – Bologna go close!

Nicola Sansone sends a shot off target after being picked out by Roberto Soriano. The Rossoblu weren’t far off a leveller there.

Minute 6 – GOAL INTER! 1-0

Well, that didn’t take long. The champions are in front and summer signing Denzel Dumfries was involved, grabbing the assist as Lautaro Martinez gets himself on the scoresheet. A tough ask for Bologna just got even harder.

Minute 1 – Kick off

We’re underway at the Meazza! We’ve got Alessandro Bai in place in the press box, so keep an eye on the site at full time for his report, Inter player ratings and analysis from Milan.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Vecino, Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Correa.

Bologna: Skorupski; De Silvestri, Medel, Bonifazi, Hickey; Dominguez, Svanberg; Skov Olsen, Soriano, Sansone; Arnautovic.

Inter v Bologna – Match stats

Inter won both games last season against Bologna; the last time the Nerazzurri collected three consecutive wins in Serie A against the Emiliani was in 2010, under Jose Mourinho.

Bologna have won four of their last nine Serie A away matches against Inter (D2, L3). Since 2011/12, only Juventus (five) have picked up more wins at the Meazza against the Nerazzurri than the Emiliani (four).

Bologna have scored in each of their last 10 league away games at Inter (14 goals in total). They are the Serie A side with the longest open streak with at least one goal at the Meazza against the Nerazzurri since 2010/11.

Inter have won their last 17 home league games; only three teams in Serie A history have embarked on a longer winning run on home soil – Torino (21) in 1948, Milan (19) in 1950 and Juventus (25) in 2014 and in 2017 (33).

Inter have scored at least two goals in each of their last eight Serie A matches. The last time they went on a longer such streak was in February 2007 (10 in that case).

Since the beginning of last season (2020/21), Federico Dimarco has scored six goals in Serie A (five with Verona and one with Inter): among defenders, only Gosens (11), Hakimi (eight) and Theo Hernandez (seven) have found the net on more occasions during this period across the big five European leagues.

