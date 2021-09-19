SERIE A LIVE – Juventus v AC Milan: Score, highlights and latest updates

Welcome to the Forza Italian Football live blog, as Juventus continue to seek their first Serie A win when they welcome AC Milan to the Allianz Stadium.

The Bianconeri have endured a difficult start to the campaign, after throwing a lead to draw against Udinese before falling to defeats to Empoli and Napoli respectively.

Milan, on the other hand, have secured wins from all their league games so far and would relish a victory against their rivals to maintain their perfect start.

Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Milan: Latest Updates

Minute 55 – Milan putting pressure on

Milan are trying to push Juventus back and work the ball into the box, with Kalulu sending a dangerous cross in. The Rossoneri are looking more composed in midfield but Juventus continue to pose a threat on the counter.

Minute 50 – Rabiot close

Bonucci picks out Rabiot with a magnificent pass over the top to catch the defence out, but the Frenchman can’t quite bring the ball under control and it flies just beyond the post.

Second half begins

We’re back underway at the Allianz Stadium, with no changes for either side.

Half-time – Juventus 1-0 Milan

The teams head back down the tunnel for the interval. After racing ahead early on, Juventus have been good value for their lead and have handled Milan well. Can the Rossoneri find a way back into this?

Minute 43 – Milan come close

With half-time approaching, Milan see their best chances as Rebic finds space in the box to turn and shoot. His effort is bravely blocked by Chiellini though, and the rebound is dragged wide by Tonali.

Minute 37 – Kjaer forced off

Bad news for Milan, as Kjaer pulls up with an injury and can’t continue. The Dane is replaced by Kalulu, but with Tomori already forced to cover at right-back due to mounting defensive injuries, it’s an issue coach Pioli could do without.

Minute 32 – Huge Tomori challenge

Juventus are almost in again on the counter as Rabiot is released over the top, but Tomori shows great pace to catch up with the Frenchman before forcing the Juventus man off the ball in the box.

Minute 27 – Bonucci drags header over

The dangerous Dybala is brought down on the turn and delivers a wonderful freekick from a central position. It’s met by Bonucci in the box, but the centre-back nods over against his former club. Juventus look up for this.

Minute 23 – Milan struggling to break through

Milan are finally seeing some of the ball but are faced with a solid Juventus block in front of them, and can’t fashion a way through the defence. Hernandez and Diaz are trying to force something from out wide but Rebic is being crowded out in the box.

Minute 17 – Morata forces good save

Juventus are well on top now and Morata is almost in again, as he meets a clever through ball and forces Maignan down low at his near post with a first-time effort.

Minute 12 – Juventus looking dangerous

The early goal has settled any Juventus nerves and the Bianconeri look composed on the ball, whilst Morata is proving a handful for Kjaer on the counter. Chiellini meets a Dybala corner but the goalbound effort is cleared.

Minute 4 – GOAL JUVENTUS

From the resulting corner, Juventus clear and launch the ball over the top for Morata to race beyond Hernandez and coolly lift the ball over Maignan. A devastating counterattack and the Bianconeri are ahead! Juventus 1-0 Milan.

Minute 3 – Milan come flying out

Rabiot and Bentancur bump heads in midfield and Milan try to take advantage, with Leao releasing Diaz to allow the Spaniard to dance through the defence, before seeing a deflected shot whistle over the bar.

Kick-off!

After a touching tribute to ex-Bianconeri defender Francesco Morini, Juventus get us underway here at the Allianz Stadium.

The teams are out warming up ahead of this huge early season clash.

Juventus, meanwhile, need a win to drag themselves out of the relegation zone. Did anyone see that coming?

Roma’s shock defeat to Hellas Verona earlier today gives Milan the chance to go clear at the top of the Serie A table with victory, at least until Napoli play tomorrow. Can the Rossoneri take advantage of the slip-up by Jose Mourinho’s side?

Serie A LIVE – Juventus v Milan – Official Line-ups

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Bentancur, Locatelli, Rabiot; Dybala, Morata.

Milan: Maignan; Tomori, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Rebic.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Olivier Giroud out, Milan turn to Ante Rebic up front, whilst Fikayo Tomori slots in at right-back.

