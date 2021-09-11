SERIE A LIVE – Napoli v Juventus: Final score, highlights and latest updates

Welcome to the Forza Italian Football live blog, as Juventus look to put their difficult start in Serie A behind them with a visit to fierce rivals Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Bianconeri are yet to taste victory this season after throwing away a two-goal lead against Udinese, before falling to a shock defeat to Empoli last time out.

Napoli, on the other hand, have started life under Luciano Spalletti brightly and have taken maximum points from their opening two games.

Serie A LIVE – Napoli v Juventus: Final Score

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti to DAZN: “At the end of the first half you always try to say something and do something. What becomes fundamental is the reaction of the players, delivering what you want, if you don’t react things continue as they started.

In the second half we put an extra attacking midfielder on in Ounas and there we found an outlet. But then it was the pressure in general that forced the errors, both on our part because of the first goal, and also for Juventus.”

Juventus coach Max Allegri to DAZN: “Right now every mistake costs dearly. It is part of football. There will be a moment when things will get better. In the first half we had to be more composed, we made a mistake very close to the area. I wanted a change before the first goal, but on the other hand I made the change before the second goal and it arrived anyway.

“[Szczesny] is a great goalkeeper, he will be the first choice of Juventus, even on Tuesday in the Champions League.”

0 – #Juventus have failed to win each of their first three Serie A seasonal matches only for the second time in their last 52 campaigns (also in 2015/16). Brake.#NapoliJuve #NapoliJuventus #SerieA pic.twitter.com/5fkdXmajVg — OptaPaolo ? (@OptaPaolo) September 11, 2021

Full-time – Napoli 2-1 Juventus

It’s all over, and that’s a huge victory for Napoli. They were unlucky to go behind early on but showed great spirit to fight back, and were in complete control. Juventus’ season is going from bad to worse however, as they go without a win from their first three league games for only the second time ever.

Minute 90 – Five minutes added on

We’re into stoppage time and Juventus need to find something from somewhere to salvage a point. It has been a thoroughly underwhelming display from the visitors though.

Minute 85 – GOAL NAPOLI

It’s there! Napoli snatch the goal they deserve after a dominant second half performance, as Koulibaly taps in from close range. Szczesny reacts well to deny a Kean own goal from a corner, but the ball comes straight back to Koulibaly to tuck the ball home on the goal line. Napoli 2-1 Juventus.

Minute 80 – Napoli push for late winner

Napoli are in complete control now and Juventus are hanging on, with all the play in the Bianconeri’s half. Lozano goes close with an effort from outside the box, as Juventus introduce Kean for goalscorer Morata.

Minute 72 – Insigne down

This doesn’t look good for Napoli’s Insigne. The captain delivers a corner but immediately goes down clutching his knee before hobbling off. Zielinski comes on, along with Lozano, whilst Juventus throw on Ramsey in place of McKennie.

Minute 66 – Juventus penned in

Juventus are struggling to get out of their own third at the moment, and Napoli have their tails up. The home side are moving the ball well, with Chiellini and Bonucci called upon to deal with waves of deliveries into the box.

Minute 60 – Juventus go close

The Bianconeri almost restore their lead immediately, as McKennie rifles in a low effort that whistles past the far post.

Minute 57 – GOAL NAPOLI

It’s all level in Naples as Politano equalises! Insigne picks up the ball on the edge of the box and fires in a bending effort, but Szczesny fumbles it and allows Politano to tap in from a tight angle. Napoli 1-1 Juventus.

Minute 50 – Napoli start brightly

The Azzurri look up for this and have seen most of the ball this half, with Osimhen and Fabian Ruiz going close from chances.

Second half begins

The two sides are back out, with one change, as Napoli introduce Ounas for Elmas in midfield.

Half-time – Napoli 0-1 Juventus

The teams head back to the dressing rooms, with Juventus leading courtesy of an early Morata goal. It came from a Manolas mistake, and Napoli will be frustrated after looking the more threatening team. Can they turn this around after the break?

Minute 43 – Insigne almost hands Juventus goal

Juventus are almost gifted a second as Napoli look to relieve sustained pressure on the edge of the box. The ball comes to Insigne and he inexplicably tries to play it back to goalkeeper Ospina, allowing Kulusevski through in the box. Ospina bravely dives at the Swede’s feet to deny a certain goal.

Minute 40 – Juventus chance

With Napoli still on the front foot, Juventus almost hit them with a sucker punch as Morata rises above Koulibaly to meet a header in the six-yard box, but he can only guide the ball over the bar.

Minute 33 – Napoli want a penalty

Osimhen moves inward to meet a floated cross from the left and goes down under a challenge from Chiellini, but play is waved on. Osimhen remains down on the turf for some time before grudgingly returning to his feet.

Minute 27 – Juventus possession comes to nothing

Juventus have started to take control in midfield and the Bianconeri enjoy a sustained period of possession in Napoli’s half, but are unable to work an opening. At the other end, Chiellini brings down Anguissa for a freekick, but Insigne’s delivery is disappointing.

Minute 21 – Hosts threatening

Napoli continue to push for an equaliser, but Politano’s dangerous effort from range deflects off Locatelli. The Juventus midfielder has provided several important blocks already.

Minute 17 – Napoli responding well

Spalletti’s side are determined not to let the goal disrupt their rhythm and are fighting back, with plenty of possession and coolness on the ball. Napoli have already had six corners, whilst an Insigne freekick into the box is well cleared.

Minute 11 – GOAL JUVENTUS

Against the run of play, Juventus take the lead. A Manolas mistake at the back allows Morata to pounce and the Spaniard gladly takes advantage to fire his side ahead. Napoli 0-1 Juventus.

Minute 2 – Early Napoli chance

The hosts come flying out of the blocks and almost take an early lead, as Politano sends a free header from a teasing Insigne cross over the bar.

Kick-off!

We’re underway and Juventus are already being jeered by the crowd at every touch.

400 – Lorenzo #Insigne plays today his 400th game for Napoli in all competitions, becoming the fourth player to reach this milestone for the club after Marek Hamsik (520), Giuseppe Bruscolotti (511) and Antonio Juliano (505). Icon.#SerieA #NapoliJuventus pic.twitter.com/bbZVJesi9u — OptaPaolo ? (@OptaPaolo) September 11, 2021

Juventus have arrived at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona and the two teams are warming up on the pitch. This fixture finished 1-0 to Napoli in February, can the Partenopei repeat that and go top of the Serie A table?

Serie A LIVE – Napoli v Juventus – Official Line-ups

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Anguissa; Politano, Elmas, Insigne; Osimhen.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Pellegrini; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata, Kulusevski.

Napoli hand a debut to Andre-Frank Anguissa following his arrival from Fulham, whilst Luca Pellegrini starts for Juventus.

Where can I watch Napoli v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Napoli v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Napoli v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Napoli v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Napoli v Juventus fixture on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Napoli v Juventus in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Napoli v Juventus clash on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.