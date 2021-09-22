Serie A LIVE – Spezia v Juventus: Score, highlights and latest updates

Welcome to the Forza Italian Football live blog, as Juventus take on Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco in Serie A this evening.

The Bianconeri have yet to win so far this season in Serie A and come into the match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Milan, as Massimiliano Allegri’s men continue to draw criticism from all sides.

Spezia on the other hand got their first Serie A win of the campaign at Venezia, leaving it late as Mehdi Bourabia bagged a 90th minute winner.

Serie A LIVE – Spezia v Juventus – Latest updates

Minute 33 – GOAL SPEZIA

An almost immediate response from Spezia! Gyasi gets the goal with a sensational strike from the left side of the penalty box which looped into the far corner. Spezia 1-1 Juventus.

Minute 28 – GOAL JUVENTUS

Moise Kean has his first goal for Juventus since re-signing from Everton! His 12th in Serie A overall. A long ball played to Rabiot and he heads into the path of Kean on the edge of the box, and the Italian international drilled home. Spezia 0-1 Juventus.

Minute 25 – Things have settled

Spezia are still looking to press Juventus high up the park, and as yet the Bianconeri have held them back well. Meanwhile at the other end, Spezia have offered Juve little space in which to work.

Minute 15 – Big miss!

Another chance for Juventus as they start to turn the screw. Chiesa is once again the instigator as his corner is headed down to De Ligt and he fires over the bar!

Minute 10 – Kean with chance

Spezia started on the front foot as they looked to put Juventus under pressure early on, but the game’s first chance fell to Kean who got on the end of a Chiesa through ball, but his shot is deflected wide.

KICK OFF

The referee gets us underway here in Liguria at the Stadio Picci, with the Bianconeri looking to get their first win of the Serie A season.

Spezia v Juventus – Official line-ups

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has decided to go with a Paulo Dybala – Moise Kean front line. Federico Chiesa and Weston McKennie are in midfield, with Leonardo Bonucci and Matthijs de Ligt in central defence.

Spezia: Zoet; Amian, Nikolaou, Hristov, Bastoni; Ferrer, Bourabia, Maggiore; Verde, Antiste, Gyasi.

Juventus: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, de Ligt, De Sciglio; Chiesa, Bentancur, McKennie, Rabiot; Dybala, Kean.

Last time out Juventus were ruthless in Spezia, bagging four goals with Cristiano Ronaldo getting a brace

Spezia v Juventus – Match stats

Juventus won both of their Serie A meetings against Spezia last term, scoring at least three goals in each: 4-1 away, 3- 0 at home.





Juventus have won each of their last four Serie A matches played on a Wednesday, including their last two away from home, against Sassuolo and AC Milan.





Spezia picked up only two points from their three home midweek games played in Serie A last term: two draws (Bologna and Inter) and one defeat (Genoa).





Spezia have lost two of their last four home Serie A games (W1 D1), having avoided defeat in their previous six before this run (W3 D3).





Following their win against Venezia last time out, Spezia could win back-to-back Serie A matches for the third time, doing so most recently last February (v Sassuolo and AC Milan).





Juventus lost their last Serie A away game (2-1 v Napoli) and could lose two such matches in a row for the first time since July 2020.





Should they fail to win this game, Juventus will have no wins on the board after their opening five league games in an Italian top-flight season for just a second time (previously in 1955/56).





Last time out against Venezia, Spezia’s Mehdi Bourabia scored in the 94 th minute: each of his four Serie A goals have come from outside the box (two from freekick), while the last three have come from the 87 th minute onwards.





Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has been involved in five goals in his last five Serie A appearances (two goals, three assists), having failed to score or assist in any of his previous six games prior to this run.





Juventus’ Alvaro Morata scored in each of his Serie A meetings against Spezia last term, also assisting a goal in the away match.



Where can I watch Spezia v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 1 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Spezia v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Spezia v Juventus clash on BT Sport 1, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Spezia v Juventus in Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Spezia v Juventus match on Thursday morning on beIN Sports Connect, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through either Foxtel, Telstra, Foxtel Now or Kayo Sports.