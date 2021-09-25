Maldini helps AC Milan past Spezia on full debut

Conor Clancy Date: 25th September 2021 at 4:58pm
STADIO ALBERTO PICCO (Spezia) – edged Spezia 2-1 at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten start to the season and pile pressure onto ahead of their meeting with later in the evening.

Making his full debut, opened the scoring early in the second half before being taken off on the hour mark. Spezia then forced their way back into things as had a shot deflect past to level.

Brahim Diaz, though, came off the bench late on to rescue the result for Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri, earning them their fifth win from six so far this season.

 

