Maldini helps AC Milan past Spezia on full debut

STADIO ALBERTO PICCO (Spezia) – AC Milan edged Spezia 2-1 at the Stadio Alberto Picco on Saturday afternoon to maintain their unbeaten start to the Serie A season and pile pressure onto Inter ahead of their meeting with Atalanta later in the evening.

Making his full Serie A debut, Daniel Maldini opened the scoring early in the second half before being taken off on the hour mark. Spezia then forced their way back into things as Daniele Verde had a shot deflect past Mike Maignan to level.

Brahim Diaz, though, came off the bench late on to rescue the result for Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri, earning them their fifth win from six so far this season.