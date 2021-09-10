Mancini reserves praise for Kean and Raspadori

Italy’s 5-0 demolition of Lithuania not only extended their world record – 37 games unbeaten – but also saw Giacomo Raspadori and Moise Kean notch yet another Italian milestone.

The two strikers, both 20 years of age, managed to find the net in Wednesday night’s victory. Raspadori scored one and Kean netted twice, therefore meaning that it was the first time that two players born after the millennium scored in a single game for Gli Azzurri.

The strikers were both born in February 2000, with Raspadori just over a week older than new Juventus man, Kean. The fact that both young strikers impressed came as no shock to coach Roberto Mancini. The Azzurri coach once again proved that he does, in fact, have alternative striking options after the much-maligned Ciro Immobile came under yet more pressure for his recent performances.

“Kean and Raspadori did well, it was important for them to get on the score sheet,” Mancini said in his post-match press conference.

“This evening [Wednesday] it was important to have won this match with the young lads, especially in the first half”.

Mancini went on to single out his front three of Kean, Raspadori and Federico Bernardeschi for their performance and potency in from of goal.

“How did the front three do? They’re all young and technically great. They just need to play and I hope they do it for their respective clubs.

“Today, the first four shots we had all hit the back of the net. In recent games, we had had 9-10 shots and none of them went in. This is football.

“The game itself wasn’t an easy one. Switzerland also played Lithuania at home and only managed a 1-0 win, so it wasn’t easy. Now we need to beat the Swiss at home”.