Mancini’s Azzurri eye world record against Bulgaria

Italy line up against Bulgaria on Thursday evening for the first time since being crowned champions of Europe on July 11, with another record up for grabs.

The match against Bulgaria is the fourth of Italy’s World Cup 2022 Group C qualifiers, and should they avoid defeat then Roberto Mancini‘s men will equal an incredible world record of 35 games unbeaten.

The Azzurri are on 34 unbeaten – the penalty shootout win against England at Wembley being the last – with the opportunity to equal Spain’s run (from 2007 to 2009) and Brazil’s streak which started in 1993 and ended in 1996, incredibly.

Mancini and his team last tasted defeat way back in 2018 – almost three years exactly to the day- after losing 1-0 to Portugal on September 10 that year.

The Stadio Artemio Franchi, in Florence, will host the game that could see Italy top the group on 12 points, should they win.