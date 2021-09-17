Marchisio: AC Milan are stronger than Juventus, who are in reconstruction

Marchisio: AC Milan are stronger than Juventus, who are in reconstruction
Vito Doria Date: 17th September 2021 at 4:05pm
Written by:

Former star has said that Serie A rivals are stronger than the but La Vecchia Signora are in a rebuilding phase.

The 35-year-old former midfielder also reserved praise for Diavolo directors and Frederic Massara as well as coach for helping the club qualify for the Champions League.

“Milan are stronger now,” Marchisio said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Maldini, Massara and Pioli have done a great job to rebuild a team that has had some difficulties over the years and that deserves to return to the levels of the past.

“Juve is in a phase of reconstruction but they must prove to be up to the level of the team that opened the winning cycle.”

Juventus have not won a match since has returned as coach but Marchisio is confident that he can turn things around.

“When you build the foundations for a more lasting project it is normal to encounter difficulties,” he said.

“I would like him to be given time and trust. New leaderships are being created, I don’t see personality or identity problems, you just need to be patient.

“A team like Juve must always aim to win, you need cohesion and conviction. I am confident.”

host Juventus in on Sunday evening.

 

Related articles