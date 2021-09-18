AC Milan could lose Romagnoli to Juventus, De Ligt may leave Bianconeri

After both Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu left AC Milan on free transfers, the Rossoneri could be set to lose club captain Alessio Romagnoli to the same fate according to agent Mino Raiola.

Romagnoli’s contract with Milan expires in June 2022 and he will be free to speak to other clubs about a transfer from January. Adding further uncertainty to the situation, the central defender has also lost his place in the Rossoneri backline to Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori.

“They [Romagnoli and Matthijs de Ligt] are among the strongest defenders in Europe,” Raiola told Tuttosport when asked about the pair.

“De Ligt has a contract, while Romagnoli’s expires next year. I think they could play together at Juventus next season.

“But be careful because De Ligt could also leave Juventus at the end of the season. The transfer market works like this.”

AC Milan have started the current Serie A season in top form, winning all three of their matches played thus far, Meanwhile, Juventus are reeling after a poor start which has seen the Bianconeri pick up just one point from a possible nine, as they have been beaten by both Empoli and Napoli in two of their opening three games.