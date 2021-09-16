Mourinho: Roma want to win Europa Conference League

Jose Mourinho has outlined his intent to become the first manager to win the new UEFA Europa Conference League with Roma.

The Roma boss has enjoyed a good start to life in the Italian capital by winning his first five competitive games, and now has his sights set on yet another European trophy yo add to his collection.

The Portuguese coach has already won both the Champions League and Europa League twice, but declared, “I want to win the first Conference League,” before Thursday night’s home clash with CSKA Sofia.

However, the Giallorossi manager also called for calm after Stephan El Shaarawy’s last-minute winner against Sassuolo helped him to win his 1,000th professional game as a coach.

“Five wins aren’t 50 and three wins in Serie A aren’t 30 wins,” Mourinho said. “The fans are happy, of course, but they’ve also got to take things into perspective and remain on a level.”