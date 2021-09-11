Napoli come from behind to beat struggling Juventus

Napoli come from behind to beat struggling Juventus
Date: 11th September 2021 at 8:00pm
Written by:

maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 2-1 win over at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday, as the remain winless.

Despite the hosts making a strong start, it was who broke the deadlock early on as was caught in possession at the back, allowing Alvaro Morata to rob him of the ball and fire in.

However, hit back before the hour mark as fumbled a curling strike, allowing Matteo Politano to tap in from a tight angle.

The were dominant in the second half and found the winner late on. almost nodded into his own goal from a corner to force Szczesny into a good save, but Kalidou Koulibaly was on hand to tuck home from close range.

 

Related articles