Napoli continue to show their credentials

Napoli remain unbeaten so far this Serie A season as they enjoyed another victory, this time a comfortable 2-0 win against Cagliari at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The victory came thanks to the consistent Victor Osimhen’s goal and captain Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty.

With the arrival of Luciano Spalletti as Gennaro Gattuso’s replacement in the Napoli dugout, a lot of expectations and hope arose. Napoli supporters wished for a better ending than the major disappointment they endured after a draw at the Maradona against Hellas Verona on the final day of last season saw them lose out on Champions League qualification.

Nevertheless, some doubts started showing when the Partenopei had a rather quiet transfer window as the side’s ambitions started to be questioned. Looking at recent results and performances, a run for the Serie A title might just be on the cards.

They have six wins in six Serie A matches, scoring 16 goals and only conceding two. Six games that have seen thrills and catchy performances. A red card for Osimhen on a dramatic opening day against Venezia, a late winner at Genoa, an incredible win at home against rivals Juventus and two back-to-back 4-0 victories in the space of three days.

Napoli are playing some brilliant football as well, with different names rising to the occasion. Starting with no other than Nigerian star Osimhen. Returning from suspension, he has scored six in four games. Proving consistent, a reliable goal-scoring ability that has been attracting Premier League sides but also a work ethic that sees him fit this Napoli side perfectly.

While it hasn’t been the most memorable transfer window for the Azzurri, the addition of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has proved impressively fruitful. The Cameroonian’s debut was against Juventus and has earned his place in the starting lineup ever since. A hard-working midfielder that can play pretty much at any level on the pitch, whether to protect the defenders, to play box-to-box, or supporting the attack.

Finally, Spalletti’s man management is one of a kind. Keeping Andrea Petagna and Adam Ounas while making the most out of them as effective substitutes. The two players expressed their wishes to leave the club yet are a recurring part of the manager’s game plan.

It is also worth noting that the 62-year-old has created a healthy level of competition between the players. For instance, wingers Hirving Lozano and Matteo Politano. Players who have what it takes to be in the starting line-up but are in constant rotation with no complaints whatsoever, instead both are contributing.

This Napoli team is showing a lot of creativity, stamina but also chemistry. Should they continue along this path, they will have to be considered Scudetto contenders.