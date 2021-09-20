Napoli cruise past Udinese

A dominant Napoli side defeated Udinese by 4-0 at the Dacia Arena in Serie A on Monday, with the goals coming courtesy of Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Hirving Lozano as the Partenopei inflicted the hosts’ first loss of the season upon them.

The visitors put on a show and it all started when Mario Rui’s precise pass found Lorenzo Insigne who chipped it just above Marco Silvestri and Osimhen pounced to tap it over the line. That was followed by a brilliant training ground set-piece. Insigne played it short to Fabian Ruiz who then Koulibaly in the box, with the centre-back heading square to Rrahmani to eventually find the net.

For the third, Ruiz cut back to Koulibaly, giving him just enough space to fire it in the net. Coming off the bench, Lozano provided a wonderful curled effort to seal the points.

Napoli now sit top of the Serie A table, two points above both Inter and AC Milan and ten clear of Juventus.