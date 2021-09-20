Napoli cruise past Udinese

Napoli cruise past Udinese
Date: 20th September 2021 at 10:51pm
Written by:

A dominant side defeated Udinese by 4-0 at the Dacia Arena in Serie A on Monday, with the goals coming courtesy of Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, and as the inflicted the hosts’ first loss of the season upon them.

The visitors put on a show and it all started when ’s precise pass found who chipped it just above Marco Silvestri and Osimhen pounced to tap it over the line. That was followed by a brilliant training ground set-piece. Insigne played it short to who then Koulibaly in the box, with the centre-back heading square to Rrahmani to eventually find the net.

For the third, Ruiz cut back to Koulibaly, giving him just enough space to fire it in the net. Coming off the bench, Lozano provided a wonderful curled effort to seal the points.

now sit top of the table, two points above both and and ten clear of Juventus.

 

