Napoli fall to Spartak Moscow defeat in Europa League

It was another dramatic European night for Napoli, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Spartak Moscow at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Europa League.

Eljif Elmas and Victor Osimhen scored the hosts’ goals, whilst Quincy Promes and Mikhail Ignatov were on the scoresheet for the Russian visitors.

The Partenopei made a blistering start, as Elmas scored after just 14 seconds, but the game turned on it’s head when full-back Mario Rui was sent off.

Spartak were level as Promes rifled through a crowded box early in the second half, before going ahead with just 10 minutes remaining through Ignatov. An outnumbered Napoli defence conceded again in stoppage time when Aleksandr Sobolev combined with Promes to score a third, although Osimhen reduced the deficit by tapping in a through ball.