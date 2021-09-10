How to watch Napoli v Juventus in Serie A: Start time, TV channel, streaming and more

Napoli will be hoping to take advantage of Juventus‘ recent struggles when they host Massimiliano Allegri’s Bianconeri at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Saturday evening.

The Partenopei have taken maximum points from their opening two games this season without yet convincing, but Juventus have just one point from six on offer so far.

When does Napoli v Juventus start?

All eyes will be on Naples on Saturday evening, with kick off set for 18:00 CEST (local time). Luciano Spalletti will be hoping that his Napoli side can put pressure on ahead of Sunday’s fixtures, with most of the other top sides playing after their game with the Old Lady.

GMT: 17:00

Eastern Time: 12:00

Pacific Time: 09:00

Juventus will be without their South American players after yet more COVID-19 controversy but could have Weston McKennie starting despite his misbehaviour on international duty, again breaching protocol.

Where can I watch Napoli v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

If you're living in the USA, you can view the Napoli v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

If you're living in the UK, you can view the Napoli v Juventus fixture on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

Viewers in Australia can watch the Napoli v Juventus clash on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.