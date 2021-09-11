Serie A LIVE – Napoli v Juventus: Probable line-ups, team news and how to watch

Napoli will be hoping to take advantage of Juventus‘ recent struggles when they host Massimiliano Allegri’s Bianconeri at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Serie A on Saturday evening.

The Partenopei have taken maximum points from their opening two games this season without yet convincing, but Juventus have just one point from six on offer so far.

Juventus will be without their South American players after yet more COVID-19 controversy but could have Weston McKennie starting despite his misbehaviour on international duty, again breaching protocol.

Serie A LIVE – Napoli v Juventus – Probable line-ups

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Anguissa; Politano, Elmas, Insigne; Osimhen.

Juventus: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bonucci, Chiellini, Pellegrini; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Morata, Kulusevski.

Napoli v Juventus – Match Stats

– There has only been one draw in the last 16 matches between Napoli and Juventus in Serie A (1-1 in April 2017 in Naples). Napoli have won just five games in this run, losing 10.

– In the last two Serie A seasons, games between Napoli and Juventus have always been won by the home team, each winning twice.

– Napoli could win their first three games of two consecutive Serie A seasons for the first time since 2012/13 and 2013/14.

– Juventus have picked up just one point this season. They have only once (2015/16) in their last 51 seasons failed to win any of their opening three games. They were champions that season.

– Allegri hasn’t won any of his last seven Serie A games. Only three coaches in Juventus’ history have had a worse run: Carlo Parola in 1974 (11), Sandro Puppo (twice) in 1956 (13, and then eight) and Virginio Rosetta in 1938 (eight).

Where can I watch Napoli v Juventus in Serie A?

In the UK, BT Sport have the rights to Serie A and will show around 200 games over the course of the season, with this game being shown on BT Sport 3 or on the BT Sport App. Paramount+ hold the rights in the USA, and CBS Sports Network will also be showing it. Meanwhile in Australia, beIN Sports is the official broadcaster.

How to follow Napoli v Juventus in the USA LIVE?

If you’re living in the USA, you can view the Napoli v Juventus fixture on Paramount+, with the station having signed a deal which gives them a significant portion of Serie A broadcasts for the 2021/22 season.

How to follow Napoli v Juventus in the UK LIVE?

If you’re living in the UK, you can view the Napoli v Juventus fixture on BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, and BT Sport App, with the subscription service having retained the rights to broadcast Serie A in 2021/22.

How to follow Napoli v Juventus in the Australia LIVE?

Viewers in Australia can watch the Napoli v Juventus clash on beIN Sports 2, which is the official broadcaster of the Italian top flight in Australia. You can also get access to Serie A matches on beIN Sports through Kayo Sports.