Napoli v Juventus – Serie A Video Highlights

Napoli maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season with a 2-1 win over Juventus at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday, as the Bianconeri remain winless so far in 2021/22.

Despite the hosts making a strong start, it was Juventus who broke the deadlock early on as Kostas Manolas was caught in possession at the back, allowing Alvaro Morata to rob him of the ball and fire in. However, Napoli hit back before the hour mark as Wojciech Szczesny fumbled a curling Lorenzo Insigne strike, allowing Matteo Politano to tap in from a tight angle.

The Partenopei were dominant in the second half and found the winner late on. Moise Kean almost nodded into his own goal from a corner to force Szczesny into a good save, but Kalidou Koulibaly was on hand to tuck home from close range.