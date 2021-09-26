Napoli march on at Cagliari’s expense

Napoli extended their fabulous Serie A form by defeating Cagliari by 2-0 at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday evening, with the Partenopei’s goals coming courtesy of Victor Osimhen and Lorenzo Insigne.

The hosts wasted no time in opening the scoring as Piotr Zielinski managed to get away from his man in brilliant fashion, cutting the ball back to Osimhen who found the net just after ten minutes.

At the hour mark, the Nigerian contributed again by winning a penalty for the Partenopei, after turning Diego Godin, Osimhen was fouled by the defender. Insigne stepped up to end his five-game goal drought and seal the win from the spot.