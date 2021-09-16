Napoli Player Ratings: Osimhen saves the night

Victor Osimhen’s heroics allowed Napoli to get off to a decent start to their European journey as they drew 2-2 with Premier League outfit Leicester in their Europa League opener, despite having fallen 2-0 behind.

It was a very animated contest that offered a lot of drama and goals. Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes scored the goals for the English side. Meanwhile, Osimhen came out with a brace sealing a valuable point.



Ospina 6; Malcuit 7(84’Jesus ); Rrahmani 6; Koulibaly 6.5; Di Lorenzo 6; Ruiz 7.5; Zambo-Anguissa 6.5 (84’ Petagna 6); Zielinski 6.5 (64’ Elmas 6.5); Lozano 6 (64’ Politano 7) ; Osimhen 9; Insigne 7 (74’ Ounas 6.5)

Player of the match – Victor Osimhen

Victor Osimhen was undoubtedly the star of the night. Leading Napoli from being behind two goals to leaving the East Midlands with a crucial point. He seemed off his usual form in the first quarter or half of the game. However, after six attempts, the Nigerian was bound to score. A brilliant chip at the 69th minute and a header of superior quality to seal the vital draw.