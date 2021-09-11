Napoli Player Ratings: Redemption for Koulibaly

Napoli Player Ratings: Redemption for Koulibaly
Date: 11th September 2021 at 8:24pm
came from behind to record a 2-1 win over in Serie A at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Saturday, sending them top of the table.

Trailing to an early goal after a howler, the Partenopei hit back on the hour mark as reacted to net when Lorenzo Insigne’s shot was fumbled.

With just five minutes of normal time remaining, Napoli found the goal their play warranted as tapped in from a corner, courtesy of a shocking backward header from substitute Moise Kean.

Player ratings:

Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 6, Manolas 5, Koulibaly 7.5, Mario Rui 6.5 (90′ Malcuit N/A); 6.5, Anguissa 7; Politano 7 (’71 Lozano 6), Elmas 6 (’46 Ounas 6.5), Insigne 6.5 (73′ Zielinksi 6); Osimhen 6 (90′ N/A)

Player of the match:

More than two years on from his heartbreaking late own goal against Juventus, the Senegal international made another late impact at the right end. He was a rock at the back whilst reacting quickly enough to pounce on Szczesny’s save from Kean’s disastrous header and tap in the winner.

 

