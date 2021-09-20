Napoli Player Ratings: Fabulous Fabian

A dominant Napoli side beat Udinese 4-0 at the Dacia Arena in Serie A on Monday, with the goals coming courtesy of Victor Osimhen, Amir Rrahmani, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Hirving Lozano as the Partenopei inflicted the hosts’ first loss of the season upon them.



Ospina 6; Di Lorenzo 7; Rrahmani 7.5; Koulibaly 7.5; Rui 7 (86′ Zanoli 6); Fabian 8 (81′ Ounas 6); Anguissa 7; Elmas 7; Politano 7 (71’ Lozano 6.5) ; Osimhen 7.5 (81′ Petagna n/r); Insigne 7.5 (71’ Zielinski 6.5)

Player of the Match – Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz has responded very well to being used as a No.6 for Spalletti and illustrated it perfectly on Monday night. Constantly running, closing down the opposition, and suffocating all possible passing options. All while always being aware of the presence of his teammates on and off the ball, providing efficient build-up, and earning himself an assist. Fabian’s performance puts him at the heart of an exceptional Napoli side.