Napoli thump Sampdoria

Napoli continued their excellent form as they defeated Sampdoria by 4-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Thursday, with their goals coming courtesy of Victor Osimhen, Fabian Ruiz, and Piotr Zielinski.

The visitors quickly opened the scoring as Osimhen was found by Lorenzo Insigne, the Nigerian’s shot was just good enough to get past goalkeeper Emil Audero. It was only the start of a tough night for Samp’s No.1. A few moments before half-time, Insigne doubled his assists as he teed up Ruiz at the edge of the box, the Spaniard then finding the net in delicious fashion.

In the 50th minute, Osimhen scored his second as a visionary Hirving Lozano cut the ball back to him at the penalty spot for the No.9 to capitalise.

Finally, Zielinski ended the evening at the half-hour mark with a brilliant strike from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.