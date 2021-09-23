‘Napoli will challenge for the Serie A title’

Former Napoli midfielder Fabio Rossitto has tipped the Partenopei to challenge for the Serie A title, paying special attention to new midfielder Andre Anguissa by calling him an “unpassable dam”.

Rossitto, 49, played for Napoli between 1997-99 and has been more than impressed by his former team’s start to the season under Luciano Spalletti.

“They [Napoli] have to compete for the Scudetto,” Rossitto told Tuttomercatoweb. “They can play long or short. They play modern football and aggressively. They are a very technical and physical side.

“Against Udinese, their personality also struck me. Spalletti has given them the right mentality and some of their players have already improved on last season’s form.”

Rossitto then went on to heap praise on Anguissa – who signed on loan from Fulham in the summer – by stating how much of an impact he believes the Cameroonian has already made.

“He’s devastating,” Rossitto said. “Napoli did very well to get him on board. He’s a dam! He knows how to do the lot. He keeps it simple, yet looks for options forward all the time. He’s tidy and very difficult to dribble past”.