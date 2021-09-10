Onana arrival would not rule out Handanovic extension at Inter

Vito Doria Date: 10th September 2021 at 9:00pm
potentially signing Cameroonian goalkeeper from Dutch giants Ajax will not rule out the possibility of granting captain Samir Handanovic a contract extension.

The 25-year-old was banned by in February for taking Furosemide but this has not deterred the Biscione from trying to bring the international to Serie A on a free transfer.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport, have not spoken to Handanovic about extending his contract, which expires in June 2022, and he has not made a decision regarding his playing career as yet.

Even if Onana does arrive for the 2022/23 campaign, the would like to keep the Slovenian veteran in the squad due to his experience in Serie A and his presence in the locker room.

Onana has played in 204 competitive matches for Ajax since 2016, and he has played against Italian opposition previously, having featured for the Dutch giants when they eliminated from the 2018/19 in the quarter-finals.

 

