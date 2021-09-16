Osimhen leads Napoli comeback at Leicester

Osimhen leads Napoli comeback at Leicester
Date: 16th September 2021 at 11:05pm
Written by:

got off to a decent start to their European journey as they drew 2-2 with outfit in their opener, despite having fallen 2-0 behind.

It was a very animated contest that offered a lot of drama and goals. Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes scored the goals for the English side. Meanwhile, came out with a heroic brace sealing the valuable point.

Both teams opted with a very high pressing style, providing an entertaining contest till the last breath. After the Foxes’ first goal, they predominantly sat back until they scored the second thanks to a counterattack.

In the last 20 minutes nevertheless, ’s No.9 managed a brace of brilliant goals helping the to an important draw away from home.

 

Related articles