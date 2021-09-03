Pagliuca: Inter should have signed Atalanta’s Zapata

Date: 3rd September 2021
Written by:

Former and Italy goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca has said that he would have signed from to replace Romelu Lukaku at Serie A champions instead of Edin Dzeko.

The Nerazzurri had to sell Lukaku and wing-back Achraf Hakimi at the end of the 2020/21 season and coach Antonio Conte left, but the 54-year-old still praised the club for the reinforcement they brought in.

“I think that with the goodbyes of Conte, Lukaku and Hakimi they have weakened a bit, but not by much,” Pagliuca said to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“In attack I would have preferred Zapata, but the club have been good at getting functional players.

“Dzeko still has two high-level seasons ahead of him, [Denzel] Dumfries at the showed he knows how to do it, [Joaquin] Correa is the right man, [and] the good speed to sign [Hakan] Calhanoglu for [Christian] Eriksen deserves an applause.”

had bought Pagliuca from in 1994 and he went on to play with the for five seasons.

 

