Pellegri to make AC Milan bow

AC Milan fans could finally get a glimpse of summer signing, Pietro Pellegri, with the striker set to be handed his debut against Venezia on Wednesday night’s Serie A clash.

The Rossoneri will kick off against their newly-promoted opponents at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at 20:45 and forward Pellegri could finally make his long-awaited bow.

The 20-year-old joined on loan from Monaco in the summer and is to be handed a place in the starting XI by Stefano Pioli, according to ll Corriere dello Sport.

Pellegri left his native Italy in favour of the French Liga 1 side in 2018 for €21 million but hasn’t managed to live up to expectations after scoring only twice since his move.

A win for the Rossoneri would take them back to the top of the Serie A standings, level on 13 points with rivals Inter