Pepe Reina: I think my time left in football will be spent at Lazio
Date: 2nd September 2021 at 5:00pm
goalkeeper Reina has revealed that he would like to end his career with the Serie A side if he is given the opportunity by the club.

The 39-year-old has been at the club since 2020 and clearly has no intention of leaving for a new club in the near future. The Spaniard has spent most of the latter part of his career in Italy, turning out almost 150 times for as well as a short spell with AC Milan.

Speaking during an interview with MARCA, Reina explained how happy his family are in and how he has a contract to honour.

“My future? It’s at Lazio,” Reina said. “I have another year on my contract and if things go well, another year. I think the time I have left in football will be in Rome. My family and I are happy and I think I will retire at Lazio.”

The ex- goalkeeper is now under his second manager at Lazio, with taking over from who joined at the start of the summer.

Reina explained how under Sarri, are playing a new system and they need to adapt as quickly as possible.

“With Sarri we are a completely different team,” Reina said. “We need to adapt and we are moving forward on this path to understand the coach’s ideas as soon as possible.”

 

