Pepe Reina: I think my time left in football will be spent at Lazio

Lazio goalkeeper Pepe Reina has revealed that he would like to end his career with the Serie A side if he is given the opportunity by the club.

The 39-year-old has been at the club since 2020 and clearly has no intention of leaving for a new club in the near future. The Spaniard has spent most of the latter part of his career in Italy, turning out almost 150 times for Napoli as well as a short spell with AC Milan.

Speaking during an interview with MARCA, Reina explained how happy his family are in Rome and how he has a contract to honour.

“My future? It’s at Lazio,” Reina said. “I have another year on my contract and if things go well, another year. I think the time I have left in football will be in Rome. My family and I are happy and I think I will retire at Lazio.”

The ex-Liverpool goalkeeper is now under his second manager at Lazio, with Maurizio Sarri taking over from Simone Inzaghi who joined Inter at the start of the summer.

Reina explained how under Sarri, Lazio are playing a new system and they need to adapt as quickly as possible.

“With Sarri we are a completely different team,” Reina said. “We need to adapt and we are moving forward on this path to understand the coach’s ideas as soon as possible.”